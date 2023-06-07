Sport / Other Sport

Haddad Maia shatters Jabeur’s dream, Swiatek outclasses Gauff

07 June 2023 - 18:16 Karolos Grohmann
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur waves to the spectators and walks off the court after losing her quarter final match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia at the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France on June 7 2023 Picture: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS
Paris — Seventh seed Ons Jabeur’s hopes of becoming the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title lay in ruins on Wednesday after her 3-6 7-6(5) 6-1 defeat by Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in the French Open quarterfinals.

Jabeur was bidding to reach her third Grand Slam semifinal in less than a year but her plans were scuppered by the 14th-seeded left-hander who battled back bravely to book her own maiden last-four appearance in a Major.

The world No 14 became the first Brazilian woman since Maria Bueno in 1968 to reach a Slam semifinal and the first female player from her country to book a last-four spot at Roland Garros in the Open Era.

“In the middle of the second set my coach showed me the clock,” Haddad Maia said. “I had to be patient and keep doing the shots because she [Jabeur] is a pretty good player, one of the best in the world.”

The Tunisian, a finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022, bagged a couple of quick breaks to move into the driving seat as Haddad Maia struggled to deal with her opponent’s flat groundstrokes.

The Brazilian decided to try to run Jabeur around.

Jabeur deployed her much-feared weapon, however, plopping drop shots over the net to open up a 4-1 lead. She served out the first set when the left-hander sent a forehand wide on the first set point.

Both players held serve without conceding a single break point until 5-5 when Jabeur went 40-15 up on Haddad Maia’s serve but failed to convert either.

Her opponent also wasted a chance in the next game but levelled after winning the tiebreak.

She raced into a 5-1 lead in the decider as Jabeur struggled for accuracy and the 27-year-old Haddad Maia sealed a memorable win when her opponent sent an easy forehand long on the first match point. 

Holder Iga Swiatek was tested by American sixth seed Coco Gauff in a rematch of their 2022 French Open title clash but the world No 1 showed her class to secure a 6-4 6-2 victory and reach the semifinals.

The top seed will take on Haddad Maia in the last four as she continues her bid for a third crown in four years at Roland Garros and her fourth Grand Slam title overall.

“It was not easy,”   Swiatek, the first player since Conchita Martinez in 1995 to drop 15 games or fewer en route to the semifinals in Paris, said.

“Especially the first set. It was tight and Coco was using the conditions well, so I was happy that I was able to win.

“The quarterfinals are sometimes the toughest matches. Today was a tighter match. I’ll be ready for the next one.”

Reuters

