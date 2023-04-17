Trainer berates protesters after Grand National runner dies

China's first quarter GDP data on Tuesday expected to support oil prices
Eskom is collapsing, it has no plan, no leadership, and the Guptas are partly to blame
One-off hike includes 7.5% inflation adjustment and compensation for lack of rises in its troubled years
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Government is failing to put policies in place to reindustrialise the economy, says Stavros Nicolaou
Business Day TV speaks to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa at Airbnb
Conflict likely to be protracted, says analyst, which risks waves of refugees
Springbok captain, creator of award-winning soapie, Banyana coach and US singer to be honoured
The luxurious EV silently whisks to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds.
As police took away 118 animal rights protesters at Saturday’s Grand National meeting at Aintree, trainer Sandy Thomson berated the troublemakers and said they had contributed to the death of his big race runner, Hill Station.
The protesters who managed to get on the course tried to secure themselves to fences. The start of the race was delayed for 15 minutes as the police moved in. When the field was finally sent on its way, Hill Station, the mount of Ryan Mania, fell at the first fence and his injuries were so severe that he had to be destroyed.
An upset Thomson told reporters: “He [Hill Station] got absolutely hyper with what was happening and we washed him off. He just hasn’t taken off at the first fence — he had got so bloody hyper because of the carry-on.
“These protesters haven’t got a clue what they’re doing. I know how ignorant these people are and they cause more problems than they ever solve,” Thomson added.
Asked to comment, Julie Harrington, CEO of the British Horseracing Authority, said: “We respect the right of anyone to hold views, but we robustly condemn the reckless and potentially harmful actions of a number of people in disrupting the race at a time when horses were in the parade ring.
“Those involved in British racing are rightly proud of our sport and the role it plays in providing an unparallelled quality of life for horses bred for racing. Care and respect for horses [are] at the heart of everything we do.”
Harrington added: “The Grand National is — and always was — an iconic sporting event and the actions of a small number of people today will do nothing to diminish its huge and enduring international appeal.”
Though the winner, Caroch Rambler, was sent off as the 8-1 favourite, Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said the result was not costly for them.
“Caroch Rambler has been ante post favourite since his win at Cheltenham, but in recent days he was deposed by Aint That A Shame and Galliard Du Mesnil. That changed this morning as punters plunged on the Scottish-trained runner,” said Orr.
Turffontein hosts an eight-race card on Tuesday and trainer Brett Crawford’s filly, Island Beauty, can take advantage of a favourable draw to beat nine rivals in the fifth race over 1,800m.
A win for the grey would be timely as Wilgerbosdrift Stud will be offering her half-brother (by Fire Away) on the second day of the National Yearling Sales in Germiston next Saturday.
Keagan De Melo continues to boot home winners all over the country and his mount, African Torrent, rates the main threat to Island Beauty. The three-year-old is back in a handicap after finding the company too strong in the SA Derby.
De Melo has six mounts at the meeting and perhaps the pick of the sextet is Nettleton, who is likely to be sent off as favourite in the eighth race. The daughter of What A Winter impressed when making a winning debut at the city track last month.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (5) Broadway (1) Williamson (2) Godfather (4) I’m A Man
2nd Race: (6) Southern Skies (1) Dave The King (2) Back In Business (5) Mo Jive
3rd Race: (1) Laguna Verde (8) Mrs Browning (7) Raffles (2) Crimson King
4th Race: (7) Otto Luyken (8) Tamarisk Tree (1) Vanderbilt (5) Meridius
5th Race: (6) Island Beauty (2) African Torrent (7) Call The Wind (5) Romeo’s Magic
6th Race: (7) Silvano’s Song (8) Angel Of War (2) Bloomington (5) Futurewolff
7th Race: (3) Tre Amici (4) Covert Operator (8) Beaded Gown (6) Camerata
8th Race: (6) Nettleton (7) Pendragon (5) Rose Velvet (3) Virginia Beach
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Trainer berates protesters after Grand National runner dies
Sandy Thomson said ignorant protesters contributed to the death of his horse, Hill Station
As police took away 118 animal rights protesters at Saturday’s Grand National meeting at Aintree, trainer Sandy Thomson berated the troublemakers and said they had contributed to the death of his big race runner, Hill Station.
The protesters who managed to get on the course tried to secure themselves to fences. The start of the race was delayed for 15 minutes as the police moved in. When the field was finally sent on its way, Hill Station, the mount of Ryan Mania, fell at the first fence and his injuries were so severe that he had to be destroyed.
An upset Thomson told reporters: “He [Hill Station] got absolutely hyper with what was happening and we washed him off. He just hasn’t taken off at the first fence — he had got so bloody hyper because of the carry-on.
“These protesters haven’t got a clue what they’re doing. I know how ignorant these people are and they cause more problems than they ever solve,” Thomson added.
Asked to comment, Julie Harrington, CEO of the British Horseracing Authority, said: “We respect the right of anyone to hold views, but we robustly condemn the reckless and potentially harmful actions of a number of people in disrupting the race at a time when horses were in the parade ring.
“Those involved in British racing are rightly proud of our sport and the role it plays in providing an unparallelled quality of life for horses bred for racing. Care and respect for horses [are] at the heart of everything we do.”
Harrington added: “The Grand National is — and always was — an iconic sporting event and the actions of a small number of people today will do nothing to diminish its huge and enduring international appeal.”
Though the winner, Caroch Rambler, was sent off as the 8-1 favourite, Betfair spokesperson Barry Orr said the result was not costly for them.
“Caroch Rambler has been ante post favourite since his win at Cheltenham, but in recent days he was deposed by Aint That A Shame and Galliard Du Mesnil. That changed this morning as punters plunged on the Scottish-trained runner,” said Orr.
Turffontein hosts an eight-race card on Tuesday and trainer Brett Crawford’s filly, Island Beauty, can take advantage of a favourable draw to beat nine rivals in the fifth race over 1,800m.
A win for the grey would be timely as Wilgerbosdrift Stud will be offering her half-brother (by Fire Away) on the second day of the National Yearling Sales in Germiston next Saturday.
Keagan De Melo continues to boot home winners all over the country and his mount, African Torrent, rates the main threat to Island Beauty. The three-year-old is back in a handicap after finding the company too strong in the SA Derby.
De Melo has six mounts at the meeting and perhaps the pick of the sextet is Nettleton, who is likely to be sent off as favourite in the eighth race. The daughter of What A Winter impressed when making a winning debut at the city track last month.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (5) Broadway (1) Williamson (2) Godfather (4) I’m A Man
2nd Race: (6) Southern Skies (1) Dave The King (2) Back In Business (5) Mo Jive
3rd Race: (1) Laguna Verde (8) Mrs Browning (7) Raffles (2) Crimson King
4th Race: (7) Otto Luyken (8) Tamarisk Tree (1) Vanderbilt (5) Meridius
5th Race: (6) Island Beauty (2) African Torrent (7) Call The Wind (5) Romeo’s Magic
6th Race: (7) Silvano’s Song (8) Angel Of War (2) Bloomington (5) Futurewolff
7th Race: (3) Tre Amici (4) Covert Operator (8) Beaded Gown (6) Camerata
8th Race: (6) Nettleton (7) Pendragon (5) Rose Velvet (3) Virginia Beach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Mary Slack gets just reward for her support of highveld racing
Constitution Hill the star attraction on first day of Aintree meeting
De Kock filly friendless in market for Empress Club Stakes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.