India recall Rahane for World Test Championship final

US first quarter GDP data due later this week could prove pivotal for direction of interest rates
Employees can now use AI tools at home to create their own solutions for problems at work
Former Eskom CEO has been asked to appear before parliament’s watchdog committee to justify his allegations of theft and corruption at Eskom.
Sivuyile Ngodwana took pot shots at the previous DA-led administration, saying it failed to deliver services
Asset manager set to raise its offshore equity exposure closer to 40% due to SA’s grim economy
Improved efficiencies and competition in regulated sectors would help to lower inflation, review says
Top commerce diplomat Wamkele Mene is trying to sell the benefits of intracontinental dealing to governments and businesspeople
US president takes aim at ‘MAGA extremists’ aligned with Donald Trump as he launches re-election bid
Sundowns back in the groove with win over Richards Bay
Draft law seeks to ensure future products not yet on shelves will not destroy Italian cuisine
New Delhi - India recalled middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in June.
Former vice-captain Rahane played the last of his 82 Tests in January 2022 but has been in impressive form in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.
With Shreyas Iyer sidelined due to a back injury which required surgery, India have gone back to Rahane, who averages 49.44 in Tests with 12 centuries to his name.
KS Bharat retained his place behind the stumps with first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant continuing his recovery from a car crash in December.
India will also be without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is completing his rehabilitation after undergoing a back operation in March.
Captain Rohit Sharma’s 15-member squad includes six specialist batters and three spin all-rounders — Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.
India reached the final of the inaugural WTC in June 2021 but lost by eight wickets to New Zealand in a rain-hit contest in Southampton.
Australia announced their squad for the June 7-11 contest earlier this month.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.
• Jonny Bairstow will make his comeback from a leg injury this week when he turns out for Yorkshire’s second string against Nottinghamshire, as the England batsman looks to build up his fitness ahead of the Ashes series against Australia.
Bairstow has not played since suffering a freak injury on a golf course in September which ruled him out of the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup and Test series in Pakistan and New Zealand.
“He’s had such a long lay-off, so it’s a fitness assessment for him to see what his capacity is and what he can do on the field in terms [of] running around in the outfield or standing behind the stumps,” Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson said.
“He will probably do both to see which one he’s most comfortable with.”
The five-Test Ashes series will begin at Edgbaston on June 16. England lost the previous edition 4-0 in Australia.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
India recall Rahane for World Test Championship final
Former vice-captain last played in a Test in January 2022 but has been in fine form in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament
New Delhi - India recalled middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Oval in June.
Former vice-captain Rahane played the last of his 82 Tests in January 2022 but has been in impressive form in the Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament.
With Shreyas Iyer sidelined due to a back injury which required surgery, India have gone back to Rahane, who averages 49.44 in Tests with 12 centuries to his name.
KS Bharat retained his place behind the stumps with first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant continuing his recovery from a car crash in December.
India will also be without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is completing his rehabilitation after undergoing a back operation in March.
Captain Rohit Sharma’s 15-member squad includes six specialist batters and three spin all-rounders — Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.
India reached the final of the inaugural WTC in June 2021 but lost by eight wickets to New Zealand in a rain-hit contest in Southampton.
Australia announced their squad for the June 7-11 contest earlier this month.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.
• Jonny Bairstow will make his comeback from a leg injury this week when he turns out for Yorkshire’s second string against Nottinghamshire, as the England batsman looks to build up his fitness ahead of the Ashes series against Australia.
Bairstow has not played since suffering a freak injury on a golf course in September which ruled him out of the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup and Test series in Pakistan and New Zealand.
“He’s had such a long lay-off, so it’s a fitness assessment for him to see what his capacity is and what he can do on the field in terms [of] running around in the outfield or standing behind the stumps,” Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson said.
“He will probably do both to see which one he’s most comfortable with.”
The five-Test Ashes series will begin at Edgbaston on June 16. England lost the previous edition 4-0 in Australia.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEIL MANTHORP: SA cricket is facing a cash crunch
Rahane finds his inner Twenty20 rocket man doing it his own way
Warner makes it to Ashes but Aussie opener spots up for grabs
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.