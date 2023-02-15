Reverse role for bookmaker Michael in eighth race at Turffontein

Business Day TV talks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
After two abandonments in four days, racing will hopefully get the green light to go ahead at Turffontein on Thursday and it’s a meeting that puts bookmaker Lance Michael in a strange situation. He will be hoping the favourite wins the eighth race.
Michael, who provides big race betting for Business Day, owns the three-year-old Elembee, so this time he’s in the position of punter rather than bookmaker. His filly has been priced up the early market leader at 18-10.
A daughter of Pomodoro trained by Sean Tarry, Elembee won her maiden in good style, and followed this with a third on her handicap debut.
Calvin Habib rode the filly that day, but he has relocated to Singapore, and Tarry has booked Keagan De Melo for the ride. He will be hoping to add to his impressive tally of winners this term.
Lucky Houdalakis’ filly, Blue Waters, rates the main threat to Elembee as the daughter of What A Winter is back in handicap company after finishing fourth in a graduation handicap in December.
De Melo has four booked rides for the Tarry stable. The combination should go close with Jet Dynasty in the fifth race. A R1.2m buy as a yearling, the son of Dynasty showed marked improvement on his second start, finishing second behind Silvano’s Song.
However, this is a pretty strong maiden race with all of American Biscuit, On The Guest List and Stepping Out all placed on their most recent outings.
Also in the line-up is another expensive son of Dynasty, Broadway, who cost R1.3m as a yearling. The five-year-old is still a maiden after 18 runs.
There are some familiar names due to contest the seventh race including MK’s Pride, Eden Roc, William Robertson and Sprinkles. A former inmate of the Paul Peter stable, MK’s Pride had a brief spell with Mike de Kock but has now joined the stable of Robbie Sage. The nine-time winner ran poorly in the Summer Cup in November.
With both William Robertson also making no show in the Summer Cup and Sprinkles returning after a long break, it might be best to row in with another Robbie Sage runner, Quantum Theory.
Muzi Yeni has won twice on the three-year-old and the son of Querari gets the vote to beat Full Velocity and De Melo’s mount, Bon Vivant.
Stuart Pettigrew has enjoyed a good run in the first half of the season and is in 15th place in the national trainers’ log. His Silvano colt, Silvano’s Song, started repaying the R550,000 he cost as a yearling with a maiden win at Turffontein in January.
The three-year-old ventures into handicap company for the first time in the sixth race and — from a favourable draw — can take another step forward by beating Stunning Kitten and Tony Peter’s runner, Napoleon.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (1) Poursomesugaronme (2) Camerata (4) Rockingthetimeaway (3) Double Joy
2nd Race: No Selection
3rd Race: (11) Courageous (6) Max The Magician (2) Captain Efficient (5) Kamokamo
4th Race: (3) Powers That Be (1) Spirit Princess (13) Radu (2) Rosslyne
5th Race: (9) Jet Dynasty (7) American Biscuit (10) On The Guest List (1) Stepping Out
6th Race: (1) Silvano's Song (6) Stunning Kitten (3) Napoleon (8) Black Lightning
7th Race: (7) Quantum Theory (4) Full Velocity (5) Bon Vivant (6) Prophet
8th Race: (5) Elembee (1) Blue Waters (8) Kwazzi's Lady (7) Lunar Ballade
Reverse role for bookmaker Michael in eighth race at Turffontein
