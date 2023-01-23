Sport / Other Sport

Relentless Djokovic shoots down last Aussie hope

23 January 2023 - 16:06 IAN RANSOM
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth-round match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. Picture: CARL RECINE/REUTERS
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth-round match against Australia’s Alex de Minaur. Picture: CARL RECINE/REUTERS

Melbourne — Novak Djokovic’s bid for a 10th Australian Open crown shifted up a gear on Monday as he raced into the quarterfinals with a centre-court masterclass, leaving his hamstring troubles behind.

A year after being deported from the country on the eve of the grand slam, Djokovic sent the last Australian packing with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 demolition of Alex de Minaur at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena. The Serbian great set up a quarterfinal against Russian fifth-seed Andrey Rublev and was thrilled to report the hamstring strain on his left leg no longer bothered him.

“I cannot say I’m sorry that you haven’t watched a longer match,” Djokovic joked to the crowd. “I wanted to win in straight sets. Tonight it wasn’t obvious that I was dealing with an injury. I didn’t feel anything today, so today was great.”

With young gun Ben Shelton winning a five-set battle against compatriot JJ Wolf, and Sebastian Korda advancing on Sunday, Tommy Paul ensured three American men will contest the quarterfinals for the first time since 2000.

The unseeded Paul beat 24th-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-5 in the evening at Margaret Court Arena to book a matchup with 20-year-old Shelton, whose dream run continued with a 6-7(5) 6-2 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-2 win over Wolf.

“Any time you play Bautista it’s going to be a war,” a beaming Paul said after reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal. I’m really happy playing an American in the quarters; there’s going to be an American in the semis.”

While Djokovic hurtled through, it was the exception on a day of grinding contests for the men, none more so than Rublev’s tense five-set win over Danish wunderkind Holger Rune. After coming back from 5-2 down in the fifth set at Rod Laver Arena, the Russian redhead claimed the cliffhanger 6-3 3-6 6-3 4-6 7-6 (11-9) courtesy of a lucky net cord on match point.

“Tennis is not a rollercoaster, it’s like they put a gun to your head,” Rublev joked after his final return of serve clipped the net and popped over, leaving Rune no chance. I think a rollercoaster is a lot easier, man.”

It was smoother sailing on the women’s side as Aryna Sabalenka eased into the quarterfinals for the first time, but fourth-seed Caroline Garcia was bundled out and 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova’s dream run ended.

World No 45 Magda Linette ensured Poland would be represented in the last eight by stunning Garcia 7-6(3) 6-4, while Croatian Donna Vekic, ranked 64th in the world, held her nerve to down Fruhvirtova 6-2 1-6 6-3.

Vekic will next play Sabalenka and Linette will take on Czech former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova, who breezed past China’s Zhang Shuai 6-0 6-4 on Kia Arena.

Garcia, who reached the US Open semifinals and won the WTA Finals in 2022, led 3-0 in the first set against Linette before it all went downhill. Linette fought back and Garcia’s unforced error count soared, leaving the ordinarily placid Frenchwoman unleashing a stream of expletives to earn a code violation.

“I don’t know what happened. I’m speechless really, I don’t know what to say,” a breathless Linette said after booking her maiden slam quarterfinal.

With top-seed Iga Swiatek eliminated on Sunday, Garcia’s exit leaves Sabalenka and American Jessica Pegula as the only top 10 seeds in the quarterfinals.

Sabalenka looks to have as good a chance as anyone of winning the Daphne Akhurst Trophy if she can conquer the demons that sometimes take hold when her power game misfires.

On Monday, the 24-year-old Belarusian got her head straight after going down an early break to blast Swiss Belinda Bencic off the court 7-5 6-2.  \Having fixed what was once the most inconsistent serve in the women's game, Sabalenka has started the season with eight straight wins and has yet to lose a set.

“I want to believe that the way I’m working right now, the way I’m on the court right now, this is the new beginning,” she said.

Vekic looked to be coasting to victory over Fruhvirtova but the Czech has been confounding her elders and betters throughout her fairy-tale campaign. The teenager showed maturity beyond her years to even up the contest, sending Vekic scurrying for a bathroom break to regroup. It worked, and though Fruhvirtova challenged her serve, 26-year-old Vekic prevailed to secure her first Australian Open quarterfinal in 11 attempts.

Reuters

Roger Federer Merc aces it for people’s tennis

One-off Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance fetched R3.7m at auction, with the proceeds going to public tennis facilities in London
Life
1 month ago

Djokovic beats Ruud to equal ATP Finals record

Serb is level with Roger Federer and the oldest man to win the year-end title
Sport
2 months ago

ATP Tour announces record prize cash increase for 2023

ATP Tour players will take home altogether $18.6m more prize money from next year
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs coach has high hopes for new striker
Sport / Soccer
2.
KEVIN McCALLUM: Bavuma should be SA’s Test captain
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Arsenal have history on their side in title race ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Khumalo’s chance of a second Durban July success ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
July winner Sparkling Water the forgotten horse ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Djokovic faces Kyrgios in practice match ahead of Australian Open

Sport / Other Sport

Novak Djokovic claims Adelaide crown

Sport / Other Sport

US in the United Cup semis after Tiafoe win

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.