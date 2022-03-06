Little-known jockey Mariba grabs big chance with both hands

Walk into any betting premises in SA and ask a regular punter this question: “Who is Julius Mariba?” The answer would probably be a soccer player, maybe a boxer, or an athlete.

Wrong on all three counts. Mariba, 27, is a jockey who grabbed his chance for big race glory when winning Saturday’s WSB SA Classic at Turffontein on 25-1 outsider Red Saxon.

Though Mariba gets only one or two rides at race meetings, one man who has faith in his ability is Turffontein trainer Joe Soma. He could have booked a more experienced rider for the Classic, but he opted for Mariba, who had been in the saddle on the three-year-old in three of his five starts.

In his post-race interview, Soma, who was winning his third SA Classic in five years after Lobo’s Legend (2018) and Got The Greenlight (2020), had a dig at pundits for not considering his horse as a possible winner.

That is an accusation that can’t be levelled at Business Day as the colt was selected to finish third. In the preview to the race last Friday, we wrote: “At his current odds of 14-1, it is Red Saxon who makes plenty of appeal to finish in the first four. The son of Red Ray was just behind Aragosta in the Dingaans and it’s worth remembering his good run in the Dingaans when finishing second to Safe Passage.”

However, at the end of the day, backers of 12-10 favourite Safe Passage lost their money, but that was no fault of jockey S’manga Khumalo. He galvanised his mount into action from the 400m mark and his efforts so nearly paid off with the Mike de Kock inmate beaten in a photo-finish.

Vaal trainer Ashley Fortune will be delighted with the performance of third-placed Captain Lannister, who secured the R150,000 third cheque. The gelding, who started at 33-1, finished in front of 50-1 shot Super Excited.

Zeus, unbeaten in his four starts and the subject of some sustained support, was never a serious factor and trailed in seven lengths behind the winner.

Fortunately for favourite backers, the form book worked out in the SA Fillies Classic — second leg of the Wilgerbosdrift Triple Tiara — with Richard Fourie bringing home Rain In Holland to a comfortable three-length victory.

It was so nearly a Classic Double for Drakenstein Stud, who own and bred Rain In Holland and also own Safe Passage. Sean Tarry’s daughter of Duke Of Marmalade strode clear to notch her seventh win from 11 starts.

Drakenstein will be delighted to have a daughter of Duke Of Marmalade among their broodmares when she retires to stud. The winner of five grade 1 races, the stallion joined Coolmore in 2009 before being exported to SA.

In a statement after his death in November 2021, the powerful Cape stud stated: “He will be sorely missed by all at Drakenstein. He lived up to his title as the ‘Duke’ in every way.”

In his comments before Saturday’s Fillies Classic, trainer Paul Peter said he was confident his filly Sprinkles could turn the tables on highly regarded Desert Miracle. It proved a correct forecast as the daughter of Elusive Fort took second place and the runner-up cheque of R250,000.

Peter narrowed the gap on national trainer log leader Justin Snaith as he won three races at the city track, scoring with Set To Go (second race), Pin Up (Acacia Stakes) and Shangani (Aquanaut Handicap). In addition, his three-year-old filly Freed From Desire finished a creditable second in the grade 2 Hawaii Stakes.

Freed From Desire was bred by Narrow Creek Stud, who had a good day as they also bred SA Classic winner Red Saxon.