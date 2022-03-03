Safe Passage aims to halt losing run of big-race favourites

Before punters lump their monthly salaries on Safe Passage in Saturday’s WSB SA Classic at Turffontein, it is worth pointing out the fate of three hot favourites last weekend. Double Superlative was sent off 10-11 favourite for the Cape Derby and finished third, Rio Querari was also third in the Diadem Stakes and they are still looking for Mishriff, expected to win the $20m Saudi Cup.

Nevertheless, there will not be many pundits opposing Safe Passage in the second leg of the Triple Crown for the simple reason the gelding’s first leg win was full of authority.

Then there is that the Mike de Kock inmate will enjoy the step up to 1,800m and his jockey, S’manga Khumalo, is riding as well as at any stage of his career.

Bookies quote Pyromaniac as 5-1 second favourite — a different story from the Guineas in which the colt started at 25-1.

The jockey situation here is interesting. Gavin Lerena was in the saddle on Pyromaniac last month but now switches to Fabian Habib’s four-time winner Zeus.

It seems likely Sean Tarry would have offered Lerena the ride in the Classic so the fact he’s switched to Zeus is a boost for Fabian’s runner. Grant van Niekerk has got the call-up for Pyromaniac, a more than able replacement.

Top Cape jockey Richard Fourie retains the mount on Safe Passage’s stablemate Aragosta, but he’s got three and a half lengths to find on the favourite.

Indeed — at his odds of 14-1 — it is Red Saxon who makes plenty of appeal to finish in the first four. The son of Red Ray was just behind Aragosta in the Guineas and it is worth remembering his good run in the Dingaans when finishing second to Safe Passage, beaten a length and a half.

In the SA Fillies Classic is there any reason Desert Miracle can turn the tables on Rain In Holland? The answer to that question is no despite De Kock's filly going into that race boasting four wins from five starts.

The antepost betting suggests this second leg of the Triple Tiara is a match race — we thought the same thing about the Cape Derby and we know how that turned out.

Desert Miracle’s stablemate Clafoutis might be worth a place bet as this daughter of Flower Alley — sire of Princess Calla — rarely runs a bad race. It’s a plus factor for her chance that Keagan De Melo retains the ride.

The grade 1 Hawaii Stakes is always a fascinating race and this year is no exception with Al Muthana, MK’s Pride and Freed From Desire looking the major contenders.

While many people did their look on Al Muthana in the Charity Mile in November, the Aussie-bred is now chasing a hat-trick following an impressive performance in the Wolf Power Stakes. Khumalo is chasing his third win on De Kock's impeccably bred import.

Interesting that Paul Peter has elected to run his three-year-old filly Freed From Desire as well as top performer MK’s Pride. The conditions of the race mean that Warren Kennedy’s mount gets her age and sex allowance and will receive 5.5kg from Al Muthana.

Freed From Desire, winner of five of her past six races, is the best advert for Dynasty’s son Jackson, a triple grade 1 winner, who stands at Nigel Riley’s Heversham Park Farm at a fee of R3,000 (live foal). With Khumalo booked for De Kock’s runner, Gavin Lerena rides MK’s Pride for the first time. It’s a concern that he was well beaten by Chimichuri Run at the city track in February.

Shangani is another fancied Peter runner and has been marked up favourite for the Aquanaut Handicap with Tarry’s stayer Black Thorn, second in the early market.

Bookies may be taking a chance pricing up Imperial Ruby at 14-1 as his last outing over 1,800m was too short and he is back over his optimum trip on Saturday. Smoking Hot also warrants inclusion in exotic perms.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Miss Cool (10) Whatyouwaitingfor (4) Clean Living (3) Aniara

2nd Race: (4) Rafa’s Boy (1) Set To Go (2) What A Tiger (7) Coldhardstare

3rd Race: (9) Mayenne (6) Bonnaroo (2) Risky Business (1) Tracy’s Princess

4th Race: (9) Chyavana (2) Magic Dancer (1) Vengeance Forever (11) Gold Lava

5th Race: (5) Al Muthana (10) Freed From Desire (6) Chimichuri Run (1) MK’s Pride

6th Race: (2) Rain In Holland (1) Desert Miracle (5) Clafoutis (3) Sprinkles

7th Race: (1) Safe Passage (2) Pyromaniac (5) Red Saxon (10) Zeus

8th Race: (3) Sentbydestiny (1) Mount Laurel (5) Admire Me (11) Hollywoodbound

9th Race: (1) Imperial Ruby (3) Smoking Hot (6) Shangani (8) Black Thorn

10th Race: (3) Big Burn (10) Homely Girl (1) Celestial Love (2) Under Your Spell

11th Race: (8) Carl Vinson (1) Forward Spell (2) Blonde Act (4) Dawn Mission

BIG RACE BETTING

(Supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)

SA CLASSIC

12-10 Safe Passage

4-1 Pyromaniac

6-1 Aragosta

7-1 Zeus

10-1 Outofthedarkness

14-1 Red Saxon, Captain Lannister, William Robertson, Platinum Sky

20-1 Others

SA FILLIES CLASSIC

13-10 Rain In Holland

18-10 Desert Miracle

8-1 Sprinkles

10-1 Clafoutis, Perfect Witness

12-1 Supreme Quest

20-1 Others