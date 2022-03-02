De Melo’s insatiable appetite for winners brings rewards

Google the meaning of the word “insatiable” and it is described as “having an insatiable appetite or desire for something”. It perfectly fits jockey Keagan de Melo in the past six days that has seen him partner seven winners in three race meetings.

Born in Alberton, and now 28, De Melo is in fifth place in the national jockeys log and is approaching his century for the season.

Here is his winners since last Saturday:

February 26: Three winners at Kenilworth — Cosmic Highway (Diadem Stakes), Certainly (Cape Yearling Sale Cup) and Khaya Stables Championship (The Tinkerman).

February 27: One winner at Turffontein — Karangetang (Storm Bird Stakes).

February 28: Three winners at Hollywoodbets Greyville — Antico Amore, Querari’s Cowboy and Maximus.

So, it is appropriate that De Melo has been booked for a filly named Insatiable in the eighth race at Turffontein on Thursday. The three-year-old boasts a record of one win and two placings from three starts.

De Melo was in the saddle when Johan Janse van Vuuren’s filly won her maiden race at the city track shortly after Christmas — a performance suggesting there was more to come from the daughter of Querari.

Abalus has been priced up the early 3-1 favourite in the eighth race and Ashley Fortune’s runner is responsible for this writer not being on very good terms with his bank manager. Lyle Hewitson won on the filly last August, but she has failed to notch another success in seven subsequent starts.

Both Vuitton and Verinova rate each-way chances in this 1,000m sprint, but Insatiable is taken to continue De Melo’s phenomenal run.

The Sean Tarry inmate, Escape Artist, is another promising ride for De Melo in the fourth race and he will know what to expect from the daughter of Pomodoro as he won on the filly last month.

Nevertheless, Escape Artist is bumping an improving sort in trainer St John Gray’s Devilish Dancer, who can follow up her recent success in the hands of Sherman Brown. The filly has been given only a two-point penalty for her Vaal win.

St John Gray also saddles Anatura with Warren Kennedy booked for the ride. The stable exacta is a possibility.

With Master Of Law scratched, only six runners will face the starter in the fifth race and the finish could be fought out by Gavin Lerena on Back To Black and De Melo on Supreme Dance. The latter has won three races for trainer Brett Warren and another big run is on the cards.

Though Back To Black is burdened with top weight of 60kg, Roy Magner’s charge still rates a big chance. The gelding was narrowly beaten by a good sort in Al Muthana in January.

Four-year-old Al Muthana will bid to complete a hat-trick when he contests the Hawaii Stakes at Turffontein on Saturday.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Alabaster (10) Twice A Miracle (8) Porfirio (6) Free Wylie

2nd Race: (1) Red Hot (9) Gilded Butterfly (3) Azucar (2) In The Ether

3rd Race: (7) Humdinger (8) Greek Miss (1) Imbewu (6) Lilliana

4th Race: (3) Devilish Dancer (1) Escape Artist (6) Anatura (8) Wikkel Spikkel

5th Race: (1) Back To Black (2) Supreme Dance (5) Duke Of Sussex (3) Flying Bull

6th Race: (5) About To Storm (8) Secret Is Ours (1) Earl (7) Humble Tune

7th Race: (7) Roxara (4) Herstel (3) Big Eyed Girl (1) Sweet Sensation

8th Race: (1) Insatiable (2) Abulus (7) Vuitton (8) Verinova