SABC deal brings horse racing to millions of viewers

“It’s great to have the sport of kings back on air on the public broadcaster” — that was the reaction of SABC head of sport, Gary Rathbone, on an agreement which has been signed by the corporation and new racing operator 4Racing.

The agreement between SABC and 4Racing will ensure racing is again accessible and available to the broader South African public on free-to-air television.

This is huge news for cash-strapped racing fans who have to dig into their pockets if they want to watch the sport on a daily basis.

4Racing will produce a daily 30-minute horse racing talk show called “Racing Today” on SABC Sport from Monday to Friday over a three-year period for 50 weeks a year.

Most importantly, racing fans will be able to see 10 of the top horse racing events live in prime time on SABC 3.

Commenting on the agreement, Fundi Sithebe, CEO of 4Racing, said: “We are delighted to partner SABC in this multiyear deal to ensure the sport of horse racing returns as a regular addition to SABC’s premier sports programming.

“Having the country’s free-to-air broadcaster — with an audience reach of 32-million across the country — helps us to fulfil our mandate to reach new audiences, grow participation in and knowledge of the sport, and make horse racing more accessible.”

Sithebe added that racing had many “star jockeys” participating in the sport including S’manga Khumalo, Gavin Lerena, Muzi Yeni, Grant van Niekerk, Rachel Venniker and Craig Zackey. Warren Kennedy — this season's leading jockey by a considerable margin — will probably be a little miffed not to have got a mention.

In the Cape Derby at Kenilworth on Saturday, backers of Universal got a great run for their money, but trainer Adam Marcus’s colt was collared by Pomp and Power 200m out and was beaten a length and a half.

Universal finished three lengths in front of the favourite Double Superlative who never mounted a serious challenge and had to settle for third place.

Pomp and Power, who was trying 2,000m for the first time, is a son of Vercingetorix and cost his connections R250,000 when purchased as a yearling from Maine Chance Farms.

Another favourite bit the dust in the $20m Saudi Cup in Saudi Arabia with locally trained Emblem Road, an unconsidered 80-1 outsider, springing a surprise against top horses from several countries.

Last year’s winner Mishriff, trained in the UK by John Gosden, was hoping to make history by becoming the biggest earner in thoroughbred history but trailed in last of the 13 runners. “Something must be amiss, but hopefully he’s all right,” said jockey David Egan.

Emblem Road was ridden to victory by 53-year-old Wigberto Ramos who moved to Saudi Arabia from Panama two decades ago. “I will retire in two years’ time, but right now I’m not thinking about that,” he said.