July 30 — Tatjana Schoenmaker of SA won the 200m breaststroke in a new world record time of 2:18.95 during the 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Japan.
July 25 — Hundreds of protesters rallied in Tunis and other cities in Tunisia on Sunday, demanding the government step down after a spike in Covid-19 cases aggravated economic troubles. In Tunis, police used pepper spray against protesters who threw stones and shouted slogans demanding that parliament be dissolved.
July 26 — The shells of burnt-out vehicles sit in a burnt-out forest in the wake of the Dixie fire as it continues to ravage northern California on Monday. Evacuations were ordered after the Dixie fire converged with another fire and left officials battling a blaze that has incinerated more than 77,000ha.
July 26 — Clarisse Agbegnenou of France celebrates after winning gold in the judo 73kg women’s weight class against Tina Trstenjak of Slovenia at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
July 26 — A bus driver thanks an SANDF soldier during his patrol at the Bellville taxi rank in the Western Cape after weeks of deadly taxi violence.
July 27 — Police supported by SANDF soldiers raid the Nguni Hostel in Vosloorus to confiscate looted goods after the social unrest earlier in July.
July 27 — Bianca Buitendag of Team SA is greeted with the national flag after her women’s shortboard quarterfinal on Tuesday at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. Later in the day Buitendag, who was ranked 17th out of 20 in the event, went on to win the silver medal on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
July 27 — Police officers Michael Fanone, right, and Harry Dunn embrace after a congressional hearing on the January 6 attack on US Capitol, in Washington, DC, the US. Four officers described being beaten, taunted and receiving death threats from the pro-Trump mob who stormed the building.
July 28 — Supporters of former Ukhozi FM radio show host Ngizwe Mchunu gather at the Randburg magistrate’s court. Mchunu is an alleged instigator behind the public violence that tore through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier in July.
July 28 — Labour leaders and coal miners from states including Alabama and West Virginia picket outside the headquarters of BlackRock in New York City on Wednesday. Bloomberg reports that the miners want the world’s largest asset manager to pressure Warrior Met Coal for better wages and employee benefits.
July 28 — Nikita Nagornyy of Russia in action on the horizontal bar at Ariake Gymnastics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.
July 29 — President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to a vaccine recipient in Thembisa. He visited several vaccination sites around Gauteng to assess the progress of the government’s rollout programme.
July 29 — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and Australia’s former prime minister Julia Gillard on the second day of the Global Education Summit in London, Britain.
July 29 — Eritrean refugees protest in front of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees offices to condemn the attacks on the refugees in camps during fighting between Ethiopian forces and the Tigray People Liberation Front, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
July 29 — Viewers watch a 360° animated montage of work by the Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh as a light and sound exhibition opens to the public in London on Thursday. The artist’s paintings are enlarged by elaborate light installations and projections for the exhibition, which is titled ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’.
July 29 — Women in traditional kimonos make their way in Tokyo, Japan.
