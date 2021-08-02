DA wants independent probe into riot-linked deaths
This will ensure all killings in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July are treated even-handedly, says opposition party
02 August 2021 - 18:43
The DA wants an independent investigation to verify the police’s findings into the deaths of more than 300 people in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal during the rioting and looting that erupted in the provinces in July.
The opposition party wants the findings of the probe to be presented to parliament’s inquiry into the unrest in the wake of the imprisonment of former present Jacob Zuma...
