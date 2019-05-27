Astana’s Dario Cataldo takes 15th stage

Como — Astana’s Dario Cataldo won the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, outsprinting the other survivor of a long breakaway, fellow Italian Mattia Cattaneo.

Richard Carapaz, the overall leader, finished 11 sec behind with Simon Yates and Vincenzo Nibali, but Primoz Roglic, who came off his bike on the final descent, lost 40 sec to Carapaz.

While Catalado and Cattaneo of Androni played cat and mouse up the final straight for the stage victory, the heavyweight contenders were fighting a desperate battle for seconds behind them at the end of the 232km stage. Yates, Scott, Carapaz and Nibali closed the gap in the final kilometre.

AFP