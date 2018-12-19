Colombian cyclist Quintana to gun for 2019 Tour de France title

Madrid — Colombian climber Nairo Quintana will lead the Movistar team at the 2019 Tour de France, Movistar team director Eusebio Unzue revealed on Tuesday.

During the 2018 Tour, Quintana, who has won the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a Espana, was co-leader of Movistar along with world champion Alejandro Valverde and the Spanish climber Mikal Landa, but in 2019 will spearhead the team’s tilt at the Tour de France title.

Quintana was runner-up to Chris Froome in the Tour de France in 2013 and 2015. Now at his peak, the 28-year-old remains a true contender for a win in the sport’s greatest Tour.

“We will continue dreaming [of the Tour de France win], and we will continue to work for it,” said Quintana.

Unzue admitted last season’s tactics had failed and that backing the Colombian is the key to 2019.

“We want to concentrate our focus on Nairo, on the Tour de France and the Vuelta too,” Unzue said at a presentation of the 2019 lineup in Madrid.