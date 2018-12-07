GOLF
Yurav Premlall, 15, becomes the youngest SA Open player in history
Yurav Premlall on Thursday became the youngest player to tee off in the SA Open’s 115-year history.
At 15 years and five months Premlall‚ is the youngest player since Phil Jonas who broke the record in 1977. Premlall beat the previous record by four months.
“I am so excited to play my first SA Open‚” said Premlall who plays out of Glendower CC. “I’m absolutely stoked.
“This has been a dream of mine since I was really young. Seeing all the spectator stands was great. The atmosphere is amazing and I am super excited to tee it up‚” said Premlall.
The favourite to claim the prize as leading amateur this week‚ however‚ is current number one Wilco Nienaber.
The 18-year-old Nienaber is one of seven amateurs in the field.
Nienaber who drives the ball prodigious distances‚ can expect stiff opposition from fellow GolfRSA members Jovan Rebula‚ Matt Saulez‚ Deon Germishuys and Christo Lamprecht who fill the other exempt spots in the field.
The other two spots in the chase for the Freddie Tait Cup were snapped up in the qualifying round by Centurion amateur Nicholas Frade and Premlall.