Sport / Other Sport

GOLF

Yurav Premlall, 15, becomes the youngest SA Open player in history

07 December 2018 - 05:05 Liam Del Carme
Yurav Premlall. Picture: TWITTER
Yurav Premlall. Picture: TWITTER

Yurav Premlall on Thursday became the youngest player to tee off in the SA Open’s 115-year history.

At 15 years and five months Premlall‚ is the youngest player since Phil Jonas who broke the record in 1977. Premlall beat the previous record by four months.

“I am so excited to play my first SA Open‚” said Premlall who plays out of Glendower CC. “I’m absolutely stoked.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was really young. Seeing all the spectator stands was great. The atmosphere is amazing and I am super excited to tee it up‚” said Premlall.

The favourite to claim the prize as leading amateur this week‚ however‚ is current number one Wilco Nienaber.

The 18-year-old Nienaber is one of seven amateurs in the field.

Nienaber who drives the ball prodigious distances‚ can expect stiff opposition from fellow GolfRSA members Jovan Rebula‚ Matt Saulez‚ Deon Germishuys and Christo Lamprecht who fill the other exempt spots in the field.

The other two spots in the chase for the Freddie Tait Cup were snapped up in the qualifying round by Centurion amateur Nicholas Frade and Premlall.

Big field stands between Oosthuizen and joining famous five

The sheer size of the 240-player field narrows golfer Louis Oosthuizen's odds of tasting success at the SA Open
Sport
1 day ago

Jon Rahm surges to victory at the Hero World Challenge

Rahm started the final round tied with Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson but turned it into a one-horse race in the Bahamas
Sport
3 days ago

Francesco Molinari edges Tommy Fleetwood in Race to Dubai

‘It’s more than I ever dreamed of achieving. I’ve seen guys that I think are better players than me not winning Majors,’ says the Race to Dubai title ...
Sport
18 days ago

Briton Lee Westwood leaves the field in his wake

‘I hit one of the best shots of my career into 17 with a seven-iron from 183 to 10 feet. You don’t hit shots like that very often,’ says the Nedbank ...
Sport
25 days ago

Matt Kuchar hangs on to beat Lee by a stroke

Kuchar had been in cruise control for much of the Mayakoba Classic tournament, but struggles at the 14th and 15th holes enabled Danny Lee to make it ...
Sport
24 days ago

Spain’s Sergio Garcia enjoys blemish-free round

Garcia holds a four-shot, first-round lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge after a blemish-free round of 64
Sport
28 days ago

Most read

1.
Five Buccaneers to lead team to Telkom Knockout ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
No sharing football matches at 2022 World Cup, ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Pirates cruise in African Champions League
Sport / Soccer
4.
Baroka squad will score come victory or loss at ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Horse breeder Mick Goss bags lifetime award in KZN
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Big field stands between Oosthuizen and joining famous five
Sport / Other Sport

Jon Rahm surges to victory at the Hero World Challenge
Sport / Other Sport

Francesco Molinari edges Tommy Fleetwood in Race to Dubai
Sport / Other Sport

Briton Lee Westwood leaves the field in his wake
Sport / Other Sport

Matt Kuchar hangs on to beat Lee by a stroke
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.