Yurav Premlall, 15, becomes the youngest SA Open player in history

Yurav Premlall on Thursday became the youngest player to tee off in the SA Open’s 115-year history.

At 15 years and five months Premlall‚ is the youngest player since Phil Jonas who broke the record in 1977. Premlall beat the previous record by four months.

“I am so excited to play my first SA Open‚” said Premlall who plays out of Glendower CC. “I’m absolutely stoked.