Briton Lee Westwood leaves the field in his wake

The pressure eventually got to Oosthuizen, who needed a miracle on the last. He spectacularly fell out of contention when he missed the fairway, way right. He then tried a miracle shot which required his ball to miss the lip of the adjacent cart path, somehow thread the trees in close proximity, before clearing the fairway, the lake and the slope up to a tucked away pin on the 18th green.

His ball did not make it past the first obstacle.

"I could have killed someone on that second shot," he said about the shot that hit the cart path lip and sped past him before coming to rest next to a makeshift stand. He recorded a double bogey six on the last, which dropped him to third behind Garcia.

"If I had a lead and screwed up then it would be a different story. I was outplayed really. I played good. I made a lot of birdies and I made a good run at it. Westwood played great. I was pushing hard. The putt I missed on 17 knocked the wind out of my sails," Oosthuizen said.

Apart from an opening round 64, Garcia adopted a conservative approach around the demanding course.

The big mover on the final morning was Li, but he ran out of steam in the closing holes and had to settle for a still impressive 65. England’s Chris Paisley carded eight birdies in his round of 67.

Westwood bagged the main prize and a cheque of $1.25m, which makes him the highest earner in the event’s history.