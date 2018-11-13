Matt Kuchar hangs on to beat Lee by a stroke

Cancún — Matt Kuchar shook off back-to-back bogeys to win his first PGA Tour tournament in more than four years with a one-stroke victory over New Zealand’s Danny Lee at the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico on Sunday.

Despite the late drama, Kuchar finished at two-under-par 69 to complete the week at 22-under 262, the lowest 72-hole score in tournament history. Lee shot six-under par 65 to wind up at 21-under 263, equalling the previous tournament record.

Americans JJ Spaun (66) and Richy Werenski (67) tied for third at 265.

Kuchar had been in cruise control for much of the tournament, but struggles at the 14th and 15th holes enabled Lee to make it interesting as he pulled within one shot with a birdie at the 16th hole at the El Camaleon in Playa del Carmen.

The American, playing behind Lee, collected pars on the last three holes, finally winning with a putt at the 18th after Lee missed a birdie opportunity that would have tied the score.

"I didn’t want a three-footer on the last hole to win this thing," Kuchar told Golf Channel.

"I was hoping to have a three or four-shot lead and some

wiggle room. But man, that

felt good."

He had not won on tour since April 2014 at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. The title was his eighth on the tour.

"I have been hitting it good all week," Lee said. "I know if I just putt half decent I am going to have a chance."

