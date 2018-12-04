Jon Rahm surges to victory at the Hero World Challenge

Nassau — Two months after beating Tiger Woods at the Ryder Cup, Jon Rahm won his hero’s tournament on Sunday, surging to a four-stroke victory at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Rahm started the final round tied with Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson but turned it into a one-horse race with a seven-birdie seven-under-par 65 at Albany on the island of New Providence.

He finished at 20-under 268, while American Finau (69) birdied the last to claim second place on 16 under.

Englishman Justin Rose (65) was another shot back in third.

Swede Stenson faded with a 71 to finish six shots back in fourth place in the elite 18-man field.

Finau hung within striking distance of Rahm until a poor tee shot at the 14th led to a double bogey and pretty much sealed the deal for the Spaniard.

“I can say that ball-strikingwise it’s pretty much where I want it to be,” Rahm told Golf Channel. “It’s about as perfect as it could have been.”

