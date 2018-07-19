Mark Cavendish eliminated from the Tour de France

La Rosière — Britain’s Mark Cavendish was eliminated from the Tour de France for the first time in his career on Wednesday after failing to make the cut for stage 11.

Cavendish, of Team Dimension Data, only just managed to stay in the race after struggling to make the time cut on Tuesday’s 10th stage from Annecy to Le Grand Bornand.

But the second of three days in the French Alps proved a step too far for the sprinter, who has amassed an impressive 30 stage wins in 10 previous editions.

He finished outside the time cut, alongside Australian teammate Mark Renshaw and German sprinters Marcel Kittel and Rick Zabel.

AFP