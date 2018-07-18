Sport / Other Sport

Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe drops peloton at Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe of France wins stage 10 of teh Tour de France, July 17 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Le Grand-Bornand — Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe turned on the style to secure his maiden Tour de France stage win on Tuesday as Belgium’s Greg Van Avermaet stubbornly held on to the yellow jersey.

Alaphilippe launched an audacious lone attack on the third and penultimate climb and went on to solo over the finish several minutes ahead of the main peloton after a first day in the Alps marked by a yellow jersey truce. Expected to challenge overnight leader Van Avermaet for the right to wear the race’s fabled tunic into Wednesday’s 11th stage, the Sky team of champion Chris Froome failed to muster a challenge.

Van Avermaet, who is not a specialist climber, appeared under threat at the beginning of the 158.5km stage featuring four categorised climbs and with a downhill finish.

But the wily BMC rider exceeded expectations, joining an early breakaway that went on to build a healthy lead on the main peloton to stymie what-ever plans Sky may have had of taking control of the race.

AFP

