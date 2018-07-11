Sport / Other Sport

Tour De France stage winner Gaviria: I’m representing Colombia

11 July 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Floors rider Fernando Gaviria of Colombia celebrates after crossing the finish at the Tour de France, July 10 2018. Picture: REUTERS
Sarzeau — Colombian ace Fernando Gaviria edged a breathtaking bunch sprint to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, his second stage success after also winning the opening ride.

The 23-year-old Quick Step rider timed his sprint to perfection to overtake German Andre Greipel and hold off a fast-finishing Peter Sagan, who got second in a photo finish.

Team Sky leader Chris Froome, seeking a record-equalling fifth Tour de France victory, and all the key contenders to top the overall standings finished safely in the main pack.

Gaviria won Saturday’s first stage on his Tour debut and looks to be the man to beat in the sprints this year.

"Everyone in Colombia is watching the Tour de France and I feel like my nation’s representative," said Gaviria.

"The team had to work really hard to catch the escape, nobody else was helping," he added.

The frenetic finish was so close, the riders all watched the replay on a giant screen to see the outcome.

Despite a late fall in the peloton, overnight leader Greg van Avermaet held on to the race leader’s yellow jersey. "We are happy to have kept the yellow," said Belgian Van Avermaet.

Four escapees — Dimitri Claeys, Jerome Cousin, Anthony Perez and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck — got away in the first kilometre and were only caught in the final one of a 195km stage that culminated in a headwind on a 4km home straight.

The quartet nearly made it home after a late fall held the peloton up.

Axel Demont, an AG2R teammate of Tour de France title contender Romain Bardet, stayed on the tarmac in apparent agony.

AFP

