Peter Sagan wins a thriller at the Tour de France

12 July 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Quimper — Peter Sagan of the Bora team clinched his second stage win of the 2018 Tour de France on Wednesday, beating Sonny Colbrelli and Alejandro Valverde at the uphill finish of stage five.

Defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) and the other overall contenders finished in or close to the main group as overnight leader and Olympic road race champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC) retained the yellow jersey.

Philippe Gilbert of Belgium sparked the hostilities early on in the uphill finish of the 204.5km ride from Lorient, but the Quick Step rider failed to open up a significant gap on the chasing bunch.

Van Avermaet, wearing the yellow jersey, then pulled to the front in a bid for the stage win as the finish line approached. But the race leader was left powerless when Sagan, a professional from Slovakia, powered past on his left.

