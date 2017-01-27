All eyes on new Bass star

Eight years after the mighty Pocket Power strode to his third J&B Met victory a horse from the same stable bids to have his name engraved on the trophy of the Cape’s most famous race.

Much has changed. The race has a new sponsor in Sun International, it is now the richest in the racing calendar and Pocket Power’s trainer, Mike Bass, handed over the reins of his stable to his daughter, Candice Bass-Robinson, at the beginning of the season.

The new star in the Bass stable is Marinaresco who ran second in 2016’s Vodacom July and finished the campaign with a win in the grade1 Champions Cup at Greyville.

After failing to shape from a wide draw behind Legal Eagle in the Queen’s Plate, it is understandable that most pundits believe Sean Tarry’s champion, Legal Eagle, will go one better after finding Smart Call too good for him in last year’s Met.

However, the draw — in favour of Marinaresco for about the first time in his career — could be vital. Jockey Grant van Niekerk will jump from barrier two while Legal Eagle’s rider, Anton Marcus, is drawn seven slots further out. It will not be so easy for Tarry’s charge to dictate matters this time.