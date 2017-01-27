All eyes on new Bass star
Eight years after the mighty Pocket Power strode to his third J&B Met victory a horse from the same stable bids to have his name engraved on the trophy of the Cape’s most famous race.
Much has changed. The race has a new sponsor in Sun International, it is now the richest in the racing calendar and Pocket Power’s trainer, Mike Bass, handed over the reins of his stable to his daughter, Candice Bass-Robinson, at the beginning of the season.
The new star in the Bass stable is Marinaresco who ran second in 2016’s Vodacom July and finished the campaign with a win in the grade1 Champions Cup at Greyville.
After failing to shape from a wide draw behind Legal Eagle in the Queen’s Plate, it is understandable that most pundits believe Sean Tarry’s champion, Legal Eagle, will go one better after finding Smart Call too good for him in last year’s Met.
However, the draw — in favour of Marinaresco for about the first time in his career — could be vital. Jockey Grant van Niekerk will jump from barrier two while Legal Eagle’s rider, Anton Marcus, is drawn seven slots further out. It will not be so easy for Tarry’s charge to dictate matters this time.
After spending time with trainer Brett Crawford at last weekend’s sale, I am tempted to ask my bank manager for a loan and put the money on his Aussie import, Whisky Baron.
"He’s unbeaten since being gelded and every time after I’ve asked him to step up [to tougher opposition] he’s delivered the goods," said Crawford.
There is equal confidence in the camp of trainer Glen Kotzen who saddles the only three-year-old in the race, Gold Standard. The son of Trippi, who will sport the colours of Gaynor Rupert, does receive weight from his elders but faces the toughest task of his young life.
Following an impressive final gallop, the Snaith stable will be expecting a big run from Bela-Bela and — like the Durban July — the grey will have many supporters. She let her backers down at Greyville and racing expert Robert Bloomberg may have got it right in believing the Snaiths should rather have targeted the Klawervlei Majorca Stakes.
Piere Strydom will get the best out of last season’s Investec Cape Derby winner, It’s My Turn, while rank outsider Baritone might be the surprise place package with in-form Andrew Fortune at the controls.
Frankie Dettori will hopefully partner a winner on the 13-event card. His Met mount, The Conglomerate, is rated at 18-1.
The Kenilworth programme may well be the best in the club’s history with the Investec Derby, two $5m races sponsored by CTS, the Betting World Cape Flying Championship, the
Kuda Sprint and Klawervlei Majorca Stakes.
Cloth of Cloud — nicknamed "Looney Tunes" by the Gauteng media — will be the one to beat if behaving prior to the CTS Sprint, while stablemate Safe Harbour makes plenty of appeal in the CTS Mile.
Although Tarry has a strong hand with Carry On Alice and Trip To Heaven in the Cape Flying Championship, Michael Azzie’s Gauteng raider, Rivarine, should run well in the hands of red-hot rider Gavin Lerena.
If Marinaresco fails to take top honours in the Met, Horizon could save the day for Bass-Robinson by taking the Investec Derby. It is another Grant van Niekerk-Anton Marcus clash with Table Bay expected to throw down a big challenge. Whichever way the cards fall, both the former champion and the up-and-coming rival should be a lot better off financially when the curtain comes down on the programme.
