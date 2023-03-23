Sport / Cricket

The Proteas’ new way looks good, just don’t call it ‘Wallyball’

Coach Rob Walter wants to deepen team members’ understanding of the limited overs game

23 March 2023 - 19:29 Stuart Hess
Rob Walter, left, with Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Rob Walter, left, with Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje. Picture: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES

Scoring more than 100 runs between the 15th and 25th overs of an ODI after losing four wickets was certainly a statement of intent by the Proteas this week. Just please don’t go giving it a name.

“We certainly don’t want to go down the route of calling it ‘Wallyball’,” chirped Proteas’ white-ball coach Rob Walter. No-one wants that. However, their new way was eye-catching. Heinrich Klaasen’s match-winning 119 not out off 61 balls provided the perfect example of how the Proteas want to play in limited-overs formats and it is something Walter wants to see continue in the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies to be played from Saturday. 

“It was about giving the guys the freedom to express themselves, to take on the aggressive options, to try to understand what the game requires and how they can best use the skill set they have,” the coach said

“Part of the blueprint looks like Heinrich playing it the way he did with the team in trouble. It’s not looking to stabilise the game and then look to win it at the end. [It’s] to keep up with our aggressive intent and nature, all the while understanding that the requirements of the game will change, the situation ... is going to change, and for me to keep pushing the batters and bowlers to understand what skill set is required to maximise the most aggressive version of what the game needs at that time.”

Of course, the T20s will entail a switch in rhythm for the players, but Walter said there is still an eye on the two crucial ODIs against the Netherlands at the end of the month. The big names have all been recalled: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortjé, Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock, who missed the last ODI, are all in the squad. 

“It’s about getting those guys ready in a way. They’ve all had time off, we are purely looking at getting the guys back in rhythm for the Netherlands series. We want them to get that competitive edge back and to get in the middle, where their skills will be put under pressure. It’s about getting back into a competitive environment.”  

They’ve all had time off, we are purely looking at getting the guys back in rhythm for the Netherlands series.
Rob Walter

Those Netherlands matches — in conjunction with the outcome of the ODI series in New Zealand, where Sri Lanka have to lose at least one match — will determine whether SA qualify automatically for the 2023 World Cup. If results don’t go their way in the next few weeks they face the prospect of a prequalifying tournament in Zimbabwe in June/July, something ODI captain Temba Bavuma said he is willing to accept, but deep down he would rather avoid. 

The T20s offer a further opportunity for Aiden Markram’s leadership to be put under scrutiny. He was made captain of the T20 side and there is a strong chance he will be made ODI captain after the 2023 tournament. “Part of appointing Aiden is that we are looking forward and understanding where he is in his cricket cycle and how many years he will hopefully be dedicating to the Proteas,” said Walter.

He was impressed with the way Markram led the side in the last ODI against the West Indies, which Bavuma missed with a hamstring injury. “He marshalled the troops nicely and made some good tactical decisions around bowling changes, which was good to see.” 

Squads:

SA: Aiden Markram (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortjé, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

West Indies: Rovman Powell (capt), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Golder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Success means unending focus, but also recharging

Shukri Conrad and Temba Bavuma are delighted at success so far but will have to work hard
Sport
1 week ago

Bavuma hails Proteas’ ‘watershed moment’ as new approach bears fruit

Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls allowed the team to chase down the West Indies’ target of 261 within 30 overs
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas down Windies thanks to Klaasen fireworks

SA now take on the Netherlands and qualification for the 2023 World Cup
Sport
2 days ago

Matthew Breetzke a step closer to Proteas nod

Warriors star has been included in an SA invitational side to play the Netherlands
Sport
1 day ago

Too much Hope for rookie Proteas outfit

Even West Indies skipper Shai Hope felt Temba Bavuma’s career-best 144 in the second ODI on Saturday deserved being a match-winning effort
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Epic stage 4: Blowing in the wind
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Proteas down Windies thanks to Klaasen fireworks
Sport / Cricket
3.
Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka bewildered by locker ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: An Epic moment for Stanford, with ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
World Athletics excludes transgender women from ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Bavuma hails Proteas’ ‘watershed moment’ as new approach bears fruit

Sport / Cricket

Proteas down Windies thanks to Klaasen fireworks

Sport / Cricket

Matthew Breetzke a step closer to Proteas nod

Sport / Cricket

Too much Hope for rookie Proteas outfit

Sport / Cricket

Proteas to test depth in ODIs against West Indies as new era starts

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.