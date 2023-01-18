Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
SA cricketing star retires from the game
London — Hashim Amla announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday after helping Surrey to the English county championship last year.
The 39-year-old SA batting great had already retired from international cricket in 2019.
Amla scored 18,672 runs for the Proteas across the three formats from 2004-2019 and is SA’s second-highest Test run scorer of all time behind Jacques Kallis. His 311 not out against England at The Oval in July 2012 is still the highest Test score by a SA player.
“I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been,” he told the Surrey website.
Surrey director of cricket and former England captain Alec Stewart said Amla was a “true professional”.
“Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club will be sad to see Hashim retire, but we all applaud what has been a phenomenal career. He will quite rightly go down as a great of the game. Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the field.
“As well as posting big scores at vital moments, he has also shown his willingness to dig in and do what is needed to get his team a result in tough games.”
Reuters
Batting great Amla calls it a day
