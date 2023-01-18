Sport / Cricket

Batting great Amla calls it a day

18 January 2023 - 20:20 Alan Baldwin
Hashim Amla. Picture: LEE SMITH/REUTERS
Hashim Amla. Picture: LEE SMITH/REUTERS

London — Hashim Amla announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday after helping Surrey to the English county championship last year.      

The 39-year-old SA batting great had already retired from international cricket in 2019.

Amla scored 18,672 runs for the Proteas across the three formats from 2004-2019 and is SA’s second-highest Test run scorer of all time behind Jacques Kallis. His 311 not out against England at The Oval in July 2012 is still the highest Test score by a SA player.

“I have great memories of the Oval ground and to finally leave it as a player fills me with immense gratitude for what has been,” he told the Surrey website. 

Surrey director of cricket and former England captain Alec Stewart said Amla was a “true professional”. 

“Everyone at Surrey County Cricket Club will be sad to see Hashim retire, but we all applaud what has been a phenomenal career. He will quite rightly go down as a great of the game. Hashim is a fantastic cricketer and a wonderful person. He has been an incredible resource for the team to learn from on and off the field.

“As well as posting big scores at vital moments, he has also shown his willingness to dig in and do what is needed to get his team a result in tough games.”

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
More uncertainty for Maketa at Cricket SA
Sport / Cricket
2.
Rugby’s house of cards: Stormers coach Dobson ...
Sport / Rugby
3.
INEOS confirms entering bidding process to buy ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Batting great Amla calls it a day
Sport / Cricket
5.
Two straight shooters tasked with restoring ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Red-hot Jansen steers Sunrisers to the double over Cape Town

Sport / Cricket

Magala gets chance to show he is right fit for Proteas in England series

Sport / Cricket

VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Thrill of SA20 should not be chased at the expense of ...

Sport / Cricket

More uncertainty for Maketa at Cricket SA

Sport / Cricket

India grabs ODI record after trouncing Sri Lanka

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.