Sport / Cricket

India grabs ODI record after trouncing Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 166 and Mohammed Siraj’s 4/32 help set up series victory

16 January 2023 - 14:44 Manasi Pathak
Virat Kohli. Picture: FINAL ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY
Virat Kohli. Picture: FINAL ACTION IMAGES/REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

Bengaluru — India recorded the biggest victory in one-day internationals (ODIs) after they thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday as Virat Kohli put on a batting masterclass and Mohammed Siraj excelled with the ball.  

The win completed a 3-0 series sweep for India, who won the first match in Guwahati by 67 runs and the second in Kolkata by four wickets.

Kohli smashed an unbeaten 166, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his 110-ball display. It was the former captain’s 46th ODI century and he is now only three short of Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the most ODI hundreds.

“Today I was happy to be batting out there and in that space I end up playing good cricket. I am in a nice space right now, just [trying to] be organic,” said Kohli, who was named man of the series, having also scored a century in the first match.

Opener Shubman Gill also made a telling contribution with his 116 as India ended their innings at 390/5 after opting to bat first.

Seamer Siraj then picked up 4/32 and played a role in a run-out, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets each as India skittled Sri Lanka for 73 inside 22 overs.

“It’s disappointing. Not a game we wanted. It happens,” said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. “We need to learn how to manage the start. Bowlers should learn how to take wickets on these decks, and the batters should learn to score.”

Reuters

India wizards have hapless Proteas in a spin

SA suffer seven-wicket defeat in the third and decisive ODI in New Delhi
Sport
3 months ago

Kishan, Iyer partnership belts Proteas out of the park

India comfortably chase down 279 to win by seven wickets and level the series in Ranchi
Sport
3 months ago

Rampant Rossouw steers Proteas to consolation T20 win

In pursuit of 228, India were outclassed by an efficient team performance
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Super Giants crush Royals in Durban with ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Stormers do the double over London Irish
Sport / Rugby
3.
Klopp blasts ‘worst’ Liverpool performance after ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
SuperSport coach Hunt agrees that league title ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Breeders miss out on big payday by shunning Cape ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

India wizards have hapless Proteas in a spin

Sport / Cricket

Kishan, Iyer partnership belts Proteas out of the park

Sport / Cricket

Rampant Rossouw steers Proteas to consolation T20 win

Sport / Cricket

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.