Fast bowler makes fast buck

Colombo — He is not well known on the international stage, but fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has been thrust into the limelight after being handed a bumper payday by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Heads turned when the Rajasthan Royals paid $1.8m for the left-arm seamer, making him the most expensive Indian player at 2018’s IPL auction. Unadkat will earn more than $100,000 a game when the competition starts in April.

The 26-year-old was second only to England all-rounder Ben Stokes at the auction.

Since his international debut in 2010, Unadkat has played one Test, seven ODIs and 10 Twenty20s for India and had a mixed outing at last week’s tri-series in Sri Lanka.

