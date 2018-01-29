Sport / Cricket

Steyn and Gayle unsold at Indian Premier League auction

29 January 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Dale Steyn. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Bangalore — Rising pace bowler Jaydev Unadkat joined Rajasthan Royals for $1.8m on Sunday but a long list of foreign stars went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

After snapping up Ben Stokes for $1.96m on the opening day, the Royals made Unadkat their second-most expensive buy and top-priced Indian in the auction.

Stokes and Unadkat will join Australian captain Steve Smith, who will lead the Royals. The team is returning to the most lucrative T20 league after a two-year illegal gambling ban.

The team also spent almost $1m for uncapped Indian off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham.

Top English names including one-day captain Eoin Morgan and batsman Alex Hales, failed to attract bids from the eight teams on the second day of the auction in Bangalore.

England Test captain Joe Root and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow were waiting for a second chance after being ignored by the teams on day one.

Veteran South African paceman Dale Steyn, Australians Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon and New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson were also rejected by the IPL teams.

Explosive West Indies batsman Chris Gayle was another to go unsold on Saturday.

The second day belonged to Indian talent with the 26-year-old Unadkat, who has played one Test and seven one-day internationals, drawing  bigger bids than some big home names.

Indian batsmen Manish Pandey and Lokesh Rahul both pocketed $1.7m after being sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. Mumbai Indians on Sunday took West Indies’ left-handed opener Evin Lewis for $600,000.

In all, 578 players were up for auction.

AFP

