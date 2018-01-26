Five top players to watch at IPL auction

The left-hander, who has scored tons in almost every

T20 league across the world, leads a West Indies contingent also featuring Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard.

The self-proclaimed "Universe Boss" was brought in as a

replacement for Dirk Nannes in the 2011 edition and has since become one of the most powerful

IPL performers.

Mitchell Starc: The fastest bowler in Test cricket has already put his searing deliveries to good use in the IPL, even though the pitches normally favour slow bowlers.

Starc made his presence felt in 2014 and 2015 with Royal Challengers Bangalore, but missed 2016 through injury and then decided not to come to India in 2017. Starc will challenge Steve Smith and David Warner — who were retained by their teams for $1.9m each — to become Australia’s highest-paid IPL player.

Rashid Khan: Afghanistan’s rise as a cricketing nation has been synonymous with the success of sensational leg-spinner Khan. The teenager became an overnight star in his war-ravaged country in 2017 when he was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for $625,000.

Khan justified the price by taking 17 wickets in 14 matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.6 per over.

Khan, who was named associate nation player of the year by the International Cricket Council, could be headed for another big payday in a year when Afghanistan are slated to play their first Test — against India in Bangalore in June, just after the IPL finishes.

Prithvi Shaw: Crowded among India’s big stars, the under-19 national captain Shaw could be the bargain pick of the auction. Put in the uncapped player category with a starting price of $3,125, the prolific batsman from Mumbai is being compared to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

"Prithvi Shaw has only just turned 18, but already has more cricket experience than many aspiring young players will have in their whole career," a recent ICC tweet read.

AFP