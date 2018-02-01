Nepal salutes its own ‘Shane Warne’

Kathmandu — Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane says his breakthrough Indian Premier League (IPL) deal will give him the chance to play alongside the cricketing elite and promote the sport back home.

Lamichhane, 17, became an overnight hero after becoming Nepal’s first cricketer to enter the lucrative IPL, with Delhi Daredevils picking him in a mega-auction on Sunday.

His name hit front pages of national newspapers and thousands took to social media to express their excitement. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted: "Not just me, but the entire nation is proud of you."

Lamichhane, who has been likened to spin legend Shane Warne, shot into the IPL just two years after being selected for Nepal’s national team.

"If you get the chance to play in the IPL, lots of players will be there who are very experienced guys and I think I will learn a lot," the railway worker’s son said.

His Delhi teammates include Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pacemen Trent Boult (New Zealand) and Kagiso Rabada (SA).

Nepal is the only nation in South Asia not to have Test, one-day or T20 status, barring Bhutan. Lamichhane credits Nepal’s senior players with popularising the sport in a football-mad country.

"The senior guys have done something for the new guys who are coming right now into the teams, and their contributions have made our country a cricket-crazy nation," he said.

Lamichhane’s talent was first noticed by former Nepal national cricket coach Pubudu Dassanayake, who spotted him at a training camp in 2015.

The spin-bowling sensation then attracted the attention of Australian Michael Clarke, when he played alongside the former captain in a Hong Kong Twenty20 Blitz tournament in 2016.

Lamichhane is in Dubai training with Nepal’s national team ahead of the World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia.

Nepal must finish in the top two to take part in the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe in March. It has never qualified for the World Cup.

