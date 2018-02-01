Sport / Cricket

SPIN BOWLERS

Nepal salutes its own ‘Shane Warne’

Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane becomes a national hero after securing a lucrative IPL contract

01 February 2018 - 05:30 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Kathmandu — Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane says his breakthrough Indian Premier League (IPL) deal will give him the chance to play alongside the cricketing elite and promote the sport back home.

Lamichhane, 17, became an overnight hero after becoming Nepal’s first cricketer to enter the lucrative IPL, with Delhi Daredevils picking him in a mega-auction on Sunday.

His name hit front pages of national newspapers and thousands took to social media to express their excitement. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba tweeted: "Not just me, but the entire nation is proud of you."

Lamichhane, who has been likened to spin legend Shane Warne, shot into the IPL just two years after being selected for Nepal’s national team.

"If you get the chance to play in the IPL, lots of players will be there who are very experienced guys and I think I will learn a lot," the railway worker’s son said.

His Delhi teammates include Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pacemen Trent Boult (New Zealand) and Kagiso Rabada (SA).

Nepal is the only nation in South Asia not to have Test, one-day or T20 status, barring Bhutan. Lamichhane credits Nepal’s senior players with popularising the sport in a football-mad country.

"The senior guys have done something for the new guys who are coming right now into the teams, and their contributions have made our country a cricket-crazy nation," he said.

Lamichhane’s talent was first noticed by former Nepal national cricket coach Pubudu Dassanayake, who spotted him at a training camp in 2015.

The spin-bowling sensation then attracted the attention of Australian Michael Clarke, when he played alongside the former captain in a Hong Kong Twenty20 Blitz tournament in 2016.

Lamichhane is in Dubai training with Nepal’s national team ahead of the World Cricket League Division Two tournament in Namibia.

Nepal must finish in the top two to take part in the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe in March. It has never qualified for the World Cup.

AFP

Dolphins have the Cobras’s number

The Dolphins will be without Imran Tahir and captain Khaya Zondo, who are joining the Proteas
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas batsman De Kock gets chance to regain his game

Quinton de Kock is expected to open with Hashim Amla despite his recent struggles with the bat
Sport
1 day ago

Injured AB to miss first three one-day matches

Duminy expects high-scoring clashes with India in six-game series
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Andile Jali for Sundowns but not just yet
Sport / Soccer
2.
What the one-day matches will be about
Sport / Cricket
3.
Aubameyang a Gunner, Mahrez in City’s sights
Sport / Soccer
4.
Unfocused tennis bad boy Tomic gets taste of ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Proteas focus moves from pitch to good wickets
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Injured AB to miss first three one-day matches
Sport / Cricket

Wanderers fields poor pitch punishment
Sport / Cricket

Proteas’ self-belief tops Ottis Gibson’s to-do list
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.