How India's spinners bamboozled Proteas

India captain Virat Kohli said after a crushing win in the second one-day international at SuperSport Park on Sunday that he wanted his match-winning wrist spinners to continue to put pressure on SA’s batsmen.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav set up a nine-wicket win, which gave India a 2-0 lead in the six-match series comprising six-matches series. Leg-spinner Chahal picked up a career-best 5/22 and left-armer Yadav took 3/20 as SA were bowled out for 118, the lowest total in one-day internationals at the ground.

"We know that their middle order is inexperienced and we want to cash in on that in the future games and put some real pressure on them," said Kohli said.

"The way our spinners are bowling I am pretty confident we can continue [with] the same momentum," he said.

Both Indian spinners extracted a surprising amount of turn on a dry pitch, which man of the match Chahal admitted was helpful. "We also play in these conditions in India," he said.

Kohli said it had been a complete bowling performance, with new-ball bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah setting the tone. "They didn’t let SA get away with scoring too many runs," he said.