Proteas focus moves from pitch to good wickets

"But this Indian team has the names on paper to change that.

"Conditions were bowling friendly [in the Test series] but I was surprised at how consistent the Indian seamers were.

"From a batting point of view there are a few inroads we could make," he said.

This ODI series is unusual in that it comprises six games‚ and that SA’s thinking is different.

"Our mindset has changed‚" Du Plessis said. "We’ve always tried to focus on the now.

"Then when you get to a big tournament that becomes your focus as well. This is the first time we’ve taken a small step away from the now and a bigger step into the future.

"This is the first time that every conversation we have is about seeing how we can have a look at more players.

"Obviously the now is important — we play series to win series.

"But there’s a big focus on how we can get a lot of the guys opportunity," Du Plessis said.

A case in point is that AB de Villiers‚ who will miss the first three games against India with a finger injury‚ will be replaced on Thursday by Test opener Aiden Markram. That‚ Du Plessis said‚ would give Markram the "opportunity to bat in different places in our order; that’s a great way to evolve your own game".

The idea is big but the logic is simple.

"A year-and-a-half‚ two years from now you want to make sure there’s a group of players who have had time in the middle and time in pressure situations‚" Du Plessis said.

"So you don’t just hope that your [first-choice] XI is fit all

the time.

"You do everything you can to try and win every game but I think we’re a bit more focused on two years’ time."

What Du Plessis did not have to say is that all of SA’s energies will be trained on winning the 2019 World Cup in the 29 ODIs they will play before

the tournament.

India’s current schedule also shows 29 ODIs. Having won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011‚ their desperation to add a third title might not be as intense as SA’s bid to break their duck.

Then again‚ Du Plessis’ team won’t feel the heartbeats of more than a billion people willing them to triumph in England in 2019.

That can be as good as it can be bad‚ but the South Africans already have enough to think about — in the now as well as in the future.

TimesLIVE