Proteas batsman De Kock gets chance to regain his game

Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock will be given the five-match ODI series against India to rediscover his form.

De Kock, who is expected to open with Hashim Amla, struggled with the bat during SA’s 2-1 Test series win over India with a poor return of 71 runs in six innings. He was outshone by bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, who scored 76 and 74, respectively.

Reacting to De Kock’s recent struggles‚ SA captain Faf du Plessis said the left-hander’s place in the squad was not threatened but he must use the ODIs to gain confidence as Australia will arrive in SA for a four-match Test series in March.

"Not at all‚" was Du Plessis’s quick reaction when he was asked if De Kock should worry about his place. "We all go through lean patches. I think white-ball cricket is coming at a good time to unshackle him.