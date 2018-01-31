INDIA SERIES
Proteas batsman De Kock gets chance to regain his game
Proteas batsman Quinton de Kock will be given the five-match ODI series against India to rediscover his form.
De Kock, who is expected to open with Hashim Amla, struggled with the bat during SA’s 2-1 Test series win over India with a poor return of 71 runs in six innings. He was outshone by bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj, who scored 76 and 74, respectively.
Reacting to De Kock’s recent struggles‚ SA captain Faf du Plessis said the left-hander’s place in the squad was not threatened but he must use the ODIs to gain confidence as Australia will arrive in SA for a four-match Test series in March.
"Not at all‚" was Du Plessis’s quick reaction when he was asked if De Kock should worry about his place. "We all go through lean patches. I think white-ball cricket is coming at a good time to unshackle him.
"He is obviously disappointed … but he will go back‚ work on his game and make sure that he is ready for the Australia series."
Although he struggled with the bat‚ De Kock made a good contribution behind the stumps as he ended the series with 17 dismissals. Du Plessis said they would work with De Kock to ensure he overcame the challenges that were restricting him from playing freely.
"With Quinny [De Kock]‚ he is a personality that doesn’t think too much about technical stuff‚" said Du Plessis. "He is a free spirit and an X-factor player for us. So when things go wrong‚ like any other player‚ you feel under pressure to perform.
"It is just an issue of confidence and when he starts hitting the ball in the middle‚ he will jump back into that boat of relaxing and playing his game.
"It is important he doesn’t change the way he plays because you don’t want to start talking technical things to him because he has never played the game like that. He is at the bottom of the wave … and I know he will fight back."
TimesLIVE
Please sign in or register to comment.