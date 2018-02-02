Sport / Cricket

Kohli and Rahane steer India home

02 February 2018 - 05:30 Telford Vice
Innings of class: Virat Kohli on his way to 112, which put India in the driving seat at Kingsmead on Thursday night. He eventually fell to a catch close to the boundary off the bowling of Andile Phehlukwayo. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES
Innings of class: Virat Kohli on his way to 112, which put India in the driving seat at Kingsmead on Thursday night. He eventually fell to a catch close to the boundary off the bowling of Andile Phehlukwayo. Picture: ANESH DEBIKY/GALLO IMAGES

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli scored high-quality centuries at Kingsmead on Thursday, but high-quality wrist spin separated SA and India in the first one-day international.

That and a partnership of 189 between Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who shared more runs than any other pair of India’s batsmen for the third wicket in an ODI against SA.

Du Plessis’s 120 elevated SA to a competitive score of 269/8. Until, that is, India settled into their reply, which was anchored by Kohli’s 112.

The visitors made 270/4 to clinch an emphatic victory with 5.3 overs remaining.

But the game had been won and lost long before the winning runs were struck. It was effectively decided between the 11th and 30th overs of SA’s innings, when either leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal or left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav — or both — were bowling.

Chahal took 2/45 and Yadav 3/34 to dampen any momentum SA hoped to build.

Du Plessis came to the crease in the eighth over and left five balls before the end of the innings when he holed out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The South Africans will thank their gods he did. Their captain scored more than three times more runs than anyone in an innings in which no one else made it as far as 40. He featured in half-century stands with Quinton de Kock, Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.

SA seemed up for the fight, removing Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan by the 13th over with 67 runs on the board. Sharma’s hooked top edge off Morné Morkel looped up to be caught by De Kock, and Dhawan became the victim of shoddy judgment by Kohli and was stunningly run out by Aiden Markram’s direct hit, from backward point, on the stumps at the nonstriker’s end. But that was almost all India’s captain got wrong as he and Rahane set about reeling in the target.

None of SA’s bowlers troubled them and not a chance was offered. They didn’t bludgeon, they batted — as illustrated by the fact that they had hit only seven fours when their stand reached three figures. Rahane gave it away when he shoved a ball from Phehlukwayo down mid-wicket’s throat in the 43rd over to go for 79.

Kohli was dropped off Phehlukwayo on 108 by substitute fielder Khaya Zondo in the deep in the 43rd, but it hardly mattered. Neither did it mean much nine balls later when Phehlukwayo had Kohli caught close to the boundary.

