Kohli and Rahane steer India home

Chahal took 2/45 and Yadav 3/34 to dampen any momentum SA hoped to build.

Du Plessis came to the crease in the eighth over and left five balls before the end of the innings when he holed out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The South Africans will thank their gods he did. Their captain scored more than three times more runs than anyone in an innings in which no one else made it as far as 40. He featured in half-century stands with Quinton de Kock, Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.

SA seemed up for the fight, removing Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan by the 13th over with 67 runs on the board. Sharma’s hooked top edge off Morné Morkel looped up to be caught by De Kock, and Dhawan became the victim of shoddy judgment by Kohli and was stunningly run out by Aiden Markram’s direct hit, from backward point, on the stumps at the nonstriker’s end. But that was almost all India’s captain got wrong as he and Rahane set about reeling in the target.

None of SA’s bowlers troubled them and not a chance was offered. They didn’t bludgeon, they batted — as illustrated by the fact that they had hit only seven fours when their stand reached three figures. Rahane gave it away when he shoved a ball from Phehlukwayo down mid-wicket’s throat in the 43rd over to go for 79.

Kohli was dropped off Phehlukwayo on 108 by substitute fielder Khaya Zondo in the deep in the 43rd, but it hardly mattered. Neither did it mean much nine balls later when Phehlukwayo had Kohli caught close to the boundary.