In an age in which a five-match one-day international (ODI) series is normal, six games is quite a new thing. But in the absence of what could have been an interesting fourth Test‚ half a dozen ODIs will do.

SA have a lot to prove as an ODI team while India will want to make up for their Test setback. Some key factors:

• Taming Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma goes by the moniker of "No-hit" in Tests and "All-hit" in coloured clothing.

Sharma is probably the most destructive and calculating batsman in 50-over cricket.

He has perfected the art of pacing a one-day innings — his last was 208 against Sri Lanka.

His big scores may have come in Asia but he has a template that works for him.

Six of his 16 ODI tons have come outside Asia‚ meaning he is due a big one in SA.

• Master chaser Kohli

Virat Kohli has 32 ODI hundreds but none in SA, a stat that should change over the course of the next six matches.

Kohli’s chasing prowess from a numbers perspective (average of 95 in successful chases and 18 100s in chases) tells us everything we need to know about his batting ability.

He tried to throw his weight around in the Test series but SA bowled well to him.

• SA’s ODI pitches are easy to bat on

The seaming monster seen during the Wanderers Test is nowhere to be expected in limited-overs cricket.

It was in SA where 400 was first breached. Seemingly‚ batting here is a dream.

Pitches need to produce runs, since these attract fans.

All the grounds where the matches will be hosted have provided plenty of batting assistance, though Port Elizabeth is still subject to its fickle winds.

• Are the Proteas fearsome without AB?

AB de Villiers will miss the first three matches but in Faf du Plessis‚ Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock‚ the spine of the batting still remains.

De Kock needs to find some form quickly while Du Plessis must leave his stonewalling ways to Test cricket.

Amla is Amla and the one we saw in the Test series was a selfless display that showcased his astute cricketing brain.

There are also the likes of Aiden Markram and Khaya Zondo who have to make a name for themselves, yet David Miller has the most to prove in terms of being the ultimate salvage-man/finisher.

To answer the question‚ the Proteas are still fearsome without AB.

• All-rounder strength will decide the series

India know what they have in Hardik Pandya. The first Test at Newlands told everything we need to know about him.

Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris are proven performers, but because of India’s batting strength they cannot play in the same team.

With both sides filled with quality specialists‚ the outcome of the series could be narrowed down to who has the better multifaceted cricketer.

Pandya has enjoyed SA’s pace and bounce while Morris is now match-fit.

Phehlukwayo is also learning to find the middle gears that are needed to convert a sound start into an explosive finish.

An interesting contest within a contest is lined up.

TimesLIVE