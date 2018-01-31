Considering the cricket Test series between SA and India will not be forgotten in a hurry‚ the one-day rubber will have to be something special if it is going to be remembered.

But there is a good reason why that might not happen: AB de Villiers’s index finger.

A Cricket SA release on Tuesday said De Villiers was out of the first three one-day internationals because of the finger injury he suffered while fielding in the third Test at the Wanderers last week. He will need up to two weeks to recover‚ which means he might return in time to play the fourth match of the series at the Wanderers on February 10.

Perhaps that explains why JP Duminy did his bit in Durban on Tuesday to sell the one-day internationals as something that will be worth watching.

"These days, 300 isn’t good enough‚" Duminy said. "Even 350; you’re not guaranteed a win. Guys have been taking a more aggressive approach when under pressure.

"That’s been the integral change in the way guys are playing one-day cricket. When under pressure they’ve been a bit circumspect in the past. Now they’re taking it on and trying to release pressure by hitting boundaries along with consolidating." Duminy might have a future in marketing.