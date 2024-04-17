Opinion

CARTOON: Floyd Shivambu as finance minister

17 April 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, April 17 2024
Wednesday, April 17 2024

GUMANI TSHIMOMOLA: EFF’s condition for post-election coalition is a shift in Treasury’s role

It is only through changing the National Treasury that any post-election coalition will stand a chance of fighting unemployment and poverty
Opinion
1 day ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: President Samson Gwede Mantashe has a ring to it

He could prove to be Ramaphosa's successor after Mashatile's apparent sidelining
Opinion
3 weeks ago

TOM EATON: It’s manifest: ANC wants Mbalula to rule us when he is 82 years old

And the daydreaming EFF champions orthodontists and landscapers
Opinion
1 month ago

Court dismisses Floyd Shivambu’s urgent bid to halt docking of his pay

Sanction against EFF deputy president was for alleged undisclosed payments
National
2 months ago
Tuesday, April 16 2024
Tuesday, April 16 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
GERHARD JANSE VAN VUUREN: Trouble in store for SA ...
Opinion
2.
JOHN DLUDLU: Rattling the ANC’s cage ahead of May ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: One wine to say it all, for La ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MIA SWART: No farewell to arms — how Germany ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: After 100 years of trial and error, ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.