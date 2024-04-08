Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Building Bosa with Mmusi Maimane

Business Day TV speaks to Build One SA cofounder and Gauteng premier candidate Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster

08 April 2024 - 16:11
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane and Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane and Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI

Business Day TV discusses Mmusi Maimane’s Build One SA (Bosa) with the party’s co-founder, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: MK party and IEC in court ...
Politics
2.
Long-delayed amendments to Immigration Act tabled
Politics
3.
Steenhuisen accused of fearmongering in ‘why they ...
Politics
4.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to open rail ...
Politics
5.
Build One SA names Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster as ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.