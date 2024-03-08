Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Pravin Gordhan announces retirement from politics

Public enterprises minister says time has come for him to focus on his family and health

08 March 2024 - 05:00
by Hajra Omarjee

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, a veteran of the struggle against apartheid, is to retire from active politics in the coming weeks.

The general election on May 29 is expected to mark the end of an era for Gordhan, 74, a prominent figure who has occupied strategic positions in the government since the 1994 transition to democracy...

