BREAKING NEWS: Michelle Phillips appointed as new Transnet CEO

Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan announced on Wednesday that Transnet veteran Michelle Phillips has been appointed to lead the state-owned rail, port and pipeline company.
Phillips, who has more than 20 years’ experience working at Transnet, most recently as CEO of Transnet Pipelines, was appointed acting CEO after several high-level resignations at the company last year.
These included former CEO Portia Derby, chair Popo Molefe and Transnet Freight Rail CEO Siza Mzimela.
Gordhan also announced the appointment of Nosipho Maphumulo as the group CFO.
“These are critical appointments which represent our steadfast commitment as government to equip Transnet with a competent and experienced executive leadership team to drive the strategic interventions that the board has put in place as part of the Transnet recovery plan,” Gordhan said.
