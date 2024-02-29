Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Shareholders expect returns on their investments
The Eastern Cape High Court dismissed Nhlanhla Genukile’s case because he could not provide proof of some of his claims
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail acting editor Natasha Marrian
Pepkor is selling The Building Company to members of the firm’s management and private equity group the Capitalworks for R1.2bn.
Food, beverages and tobacco products help push PPI up 4.7%
Throw away the key, but don’t destroy profession, says Sehoole
Demands for guaranteed minimum purchase prices for crops
‘Neverkusen’ well placed to break their 30-year losing streak this season under Xabi Alonso
Trident’s new spyder has iconic design and open-top elegance
Business Day TV sat down with Santam CFO Wikus Oliver to talk about the group’s performance in 2023.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
WATCH: Santam’s annual performance
Business Day TV spoke to Santam CFO Wikus Oliver
Business Day TV sat down with Santam CFO Wikus Oliver to talk about the group’s performance in 2023.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.