Countdown begins to SA’s pivotal 2024 election
President announces May 29 election date and encourages all eligible voters ‘to fully participate’
20 February 2024 - 20:35
UPDATED 20 February 2024 - 21:39
SA has set May 29 as the date for national and provincial elections, kicking off an official timeline for the electoral process as SA celebrates 30 years of democracy while facing multiple socioeconomic challenges.
In announcing the election date, the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will be vying for a second term in what is slated to be the toughest electoral test yet for the ANC, encouraged all eligible voters “to fully participate in the vote”...
