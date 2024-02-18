POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: D-Day for ANC to hand over cadre deployment records
The ruling could have far-reaching implications for the ANC and SA’s politics
18 February 2024 - 16:05
The ANC has until Monday to hand over its cadre deployment records to the DA after the Constitutional Court last week gave the governing party five days to do so.
The apex court threw out the ANC’s appeal against a high court order to disclose its records of appointing party loyalists to key public sector posts. The Constitutional Court said the “application should be dismissed as it is not in the interest of justice for leave to appeal to be granted”...
