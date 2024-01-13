ANC leadership led by President Cyril Ramaphosa cut a cake at the ANC's 111th birthday celebrations last year at Dr Molemela Stadium in the Free State. File photo: THAPELO MOREBUDI
Spirits are high at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, where the ANC is holding its 112th anniversary rally on Saturday.
The streets are painted black, green and gold as hundreds of ANC members make their way to listen to the party's much anticipated January 8 statement.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline the ruling party's message to supporters and South Africans at large.
His address is expected to not only set the tone for the election year ahead but also to reflect on the state of the party, its challenges and deliver a message of hope for its future and its ability to restore the confidence of the South African electorate.
Economic growth, energy, crime, gender-based violence, corruption and renewal of the ANC are expected to feature strongly in the statement which was approved by the party's national executive committee this week.
ANC’s 112th anniversary celebrations kick off in Mbombela
Spirits are high at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga, where the ANC is holding its 112th anniversary rally on Saturday.
The streets are painted black, green and gold as hundreds of ANC members make their way to listen to the party's much anticipated January 8 statement.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline the ruling party's message to supporters and South Africans at large.
His address is expected to not only set the tone for the election year ahead but also to reflect on the state of the party, its challenges and deliver a message of hope for its future and its ability to restore the confidence of the South African electorate.
Economic growth, energy, crime, gender-based violence, corruption and renewal of the ANC are expected to feature strongly in the statement which was approved by the party's national executive committee this week.
TimesLIVE
Cosatu leader Zingiswa Losi warns workers against ‘turning backs’ on ANC
ANC NEC to discuss Mbalula’s Nkandla comments, say sources
ANC leaders in Mpumalanga blitz ahead of weekend celebration
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Cosatu leader Zingiswa Losi warns workers against ‘turning backs’ on ANC
ANC NEC to discuss Mbalula’s Nkandla comments, say sources
ANC leaders in Mpumalanga blitz ahead of weekend celebration
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.