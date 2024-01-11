ANC NEC to discuss Mbalula’s Nkandla comments, say sources

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) is expected to discuss the conduct of its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, who said at a party gathering that ANC MPs lied to parliament about the Nkandla matter to protect then leader Jacob Zuma.

Mbalula told ANC supporters in Mpumalanga at the weekend that party MPs lied when they defended the building of a swimming pool at Zuma’s homestead in saying that it was a fire pool.

Mbalula’s comments angered several NEC members, including national chair Gwede Mantashe, who said he doesn’t understand why Mbalula would open “old wounds”.

Other NEC members TimesLIVE spoke to said that Mbalula’s remark may jeopardise ANC MPs who were part of the ad hoc committee on Nkandla in that they could be hauled over the coals for perjury.

Three NEC sources said Mbalula’s insistence on making media comments went against his role as defined by the ANC constitution and communications protocol.