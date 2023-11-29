From left, United Independent Movement leader Neil de Beer, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, Isanco’s Zukile Luyenge, the IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa, Spectrum National Party leader Christopher Claassen, ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba and DA leader John Steenhuisen in Kempton Park on August 17. Picture: SISANDA MBOLEKWA
The Afrikanerbond has joined a coalition of opposition parties, including the DA, IFP and ActionSA, that aims to unseat the ANC in the 2024 elections.
This multiparty charter is committed to addressing issues such as crime and corruption, by excluding collaboration with the ANC and EFF. Business Day TV spoke with journalist Thando Maeko for more perspective on the move.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Afrikanerbond backs multiparty charter’s bid to oust ANC
Business Day TV talks to journalist Thando Maeko
