Politics

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Afrikanerbond backs multiparty charter’s bid to oust ANC

Business Day TV talks to journalist Thando Maeko

29 November 2023 - 17:14
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
From left, United Independent Movement leader Neil de Beer, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, Isanco’s Zukile Luyenge, the IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa, Spectrum National Party leader Christopher Claassen, ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba and DA leader John Steenhuisen in Kempton Park on August 17. Picture: SISANDA MBOLEKWA
From left, United Independent Movement leader Neil de Beer, Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, Isanco’s Zukile Luyenge, the IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa, Spectrum National Party leader Christopher Claassen, ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba and DA leader John Steenhuisen in Kempton Park on August 17. Picture: SISANDA MBOLEKWA

The Afrikanerbond has joined a coalition of opposition parties, including the DA, IFP and ActionSA, that aims to unseat the ANC in the 2024 elections.

This multiparty charter is committed to addressing issues such as crime and corruption, by excluding collaboration with the ANC and EFF. Business Day TV spoke with journalist Thando Maeko for more perspective on the move.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
DA councillors boycott election of new council ...
Politics
2.
ANC to turn to ConCourt to shield assets from ...
Politics
3.
Top officials absent for Sexwale’s visit
Politics
4.
VIDEO: Meet the DA’s new parliamentary team
Politics
5.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cosatu tries anew to ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.