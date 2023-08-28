Mpho Phalatse quits as DA councillor to return to medical career

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has resigned as a DA councillor saying she plans to return to the medical field to resume practising as a doctor.
“After months of in-depth reflection and consultation with my family, I have come to the conclusion that as a qualified medical doctor with vast experience in healthcare and beyond, I could make a better, meaningful and invaluable contribution elsewhere,” she said on Monday.
“As you may be aware, the healthcare space is unpredictable and medical emergencies are the order of the day. In a political environment where council meetings have become too frequent and irregular it would be impossible to move between healthcare and council activities without compromising one or the other.”
Faced with a choice between council responsibilities and a medical career, “I am inclined to choose to save a life”.
Phalatse left her practice and joined mainstream politics in 2016. “That decision came at a huge personal sacrifice and the sacrifice of my family. I left my medical profession and thriving business to contribute to rebuilding my country.”
Her resignation will take effect on September 30. She has been a councillor in the city for the past seven years, where she first served as MMC for health and social development.
She was elected mayor in November 2021 and earlier in 2023 became leader of the opposition after she was removed as mayor following a vote of no confidence by an EFF-ANC alliance.
Phalatse said she embarked on a process of introspection and reflection about her future as a councillor due to the changing political and economic climate.Her resignation should not be misconstrued as a resignation from the DA, nor should it be considered the end of her political career, she said.
“I remain a patriotic South African and my return to public service is guaranteed. Time will tell.”
In April, Phalatse challenged DA leader John Steenhuisen for his position at the party’s federal congress.
