DA says it will help community policing in KZN if SAPS will not
The party says SAPS members are also involved in crime and due to the police’s failure to deal with that, it has been left to community groups to fight criminality
24 August 2023 - 12:30
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is calling for more community and civic society involvement in the fight against crime in the province.
The party launched its anticrime campaign in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, on Wednesday. The campaign is aimed at finding ways to address the “rampant” criminality in KwaZulu-Natal...
