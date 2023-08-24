EDITORIAL: Opposition leaders are right to aim high

Sceptical South Africans tired of political failure can be forgiven their cynicism towards last week’s meeting of opposition political parties convened to chart a future of coalition government after 2024’s general election. Yet this initiative should be welcomed.
Since the last local government elections, we have watched a circus unfolding in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni that, as circuses go, has regrettably not been all that amusing. Every few months, a motion of no confidence is raised, resulting in a change of mayorship and composition of the councils in hung municipalities. This instability has resulted in delays in the passing of budgets and affected service delivery. Thanks in part to this frequent change of governments, most metros have effectively lost their borrowing powers.
Residents have been the ultimate losers of this political pantomime. In Johannesburg, for example, the ANC — the architect of the coalition government — has bestowed upon residents an executive mayor without so much as a matric certificate, let alone a plan for the city. The coalitions — which are a dominant feature of our local government — are the result of voters slowly turning their backs on the ANC, which has run most local governments since the dawn of democracy.
As the elections approach, concerns have grown that the instability we have seen will spread to the national and provincial governments, with disastrous consequences for South Africans. This is an unhappy possibility.
Against this background, a number of initiatives have been launched to try to avoid a national circus after the elections. Two stand out; first, Paul Mashatile, the deputy president, convened a two-day conference of all political parties to agree rules for governing coalitions after the elections. Second, a number of opposition parties, including the DA, convened in Kempton Park to forge a pre-election pact to guide a coalition government.
In terms of the so-called Multiparty Charter for SA pact, facilitated by academic William Gumede, all the participants will run separate campaigns based on their manifestos. After the elections, which are expected to produce no clear winner, the parties will work together to form a government. A set of principles has been agreed. These include opening the door to other parties — save for Julius Malema’s EFF and the ANC — to join the pact later.
As well as seeking to avoid instability, the opposition parties are aiming to oust the ANC from power and keep the EFF out of government.
The risk of this approach is to force the ANC and EFF into a political marriage that will see them form a post-elections government. A combination of the ANC’s corruption and the EFF’s playground national socialism would be catastrophic, and the smarter folk in the ANC know it. That makes it a risk worth taking. It would be so shambolic as to precipitate more political change. SA is in desperate need of fresh ideas and the current version of the ANC has squandered trust.
Although the DA mismanaged its coalition talks until last week’s convention, the parties have to be commended for salvaging it. It is also to be applauded that the parties have decided to tell voters upfront who and what they will be voting for next year.
A healthy dose of scepticism is always wise in SA politics, but the multiparty charter is a positive development that may indicate the further development of our democracy.
EDITORIAL: Opposition leaders are right to aim high
Parties want to work together to challenge the ANC. Why not?
