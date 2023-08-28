IEC to tell top court two-page ballot comes with risks
Electoral Commission of SA also sees trouble with amending signature requirement
28 August 2023 - 20:29
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will on Tuesday tell the Constitutional Court that lowering the supporting signatures requirement for independent candidates to run in next year’s elections from 10,000 to 1,000 might compromise the fairness of what is expected to be a hotly contested ballot.
The electoral body also says in its submissions before the apex court that it foresees several problems arising from having a two-page ballot paper, which would be required if there are more than 96 contestants...
