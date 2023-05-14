Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa and Zuma back in court this week

On Wednesday, Scopa meets Gordhan on allegations by former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter

14 May 2023 - 17:40 Luyolo Mkentane

President Cyril Ramaphosa will square up to predecessor Jacob Zuma in the Johannesburg high court this week when the president seeks an order to  review and set aside his private prosecution by Zuma.      

In December 2022, Zuma instituted a private prosecution in Pietermaritzburg in which he charged prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan with breaches of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, based on Downer giving Maughan a copy of a report on Zuma’s medical condition that was later disclosed in court proceedings.  ..

